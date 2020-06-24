Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Position Boosted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,322,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mercury General by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 673,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,808,000 after purchasing an additional 244,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mercury General by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,935,000 after purchasing an additional 174,568 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mercury General in the first quarter worth approximately $5,217,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mercury General by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,317,000 after purchasing an additional 116,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Mercury General news, CEO Gabriel Tirador purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, with a total value of $108,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,454.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George Joseph purchased 103,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $3,737,155.80. Insiders have bought 462,563 shares of company stock worth $17,041,104 in the last 90 days. 34.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd.

Shares of NYSE MCY opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Mercury General Co. has a 12 month low of $33.45 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.95.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.19. Mercury General had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $954.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.92%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

