Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Position in ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,664 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 33.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 79,519 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 76.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,178 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT in the first quarter valued at $137,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 3,814.8% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 17,257 shares during the last quarter. 52.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Scott Ulm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 154,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,561.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Gruber bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 54,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ARR stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.67 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.04. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $21.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.96%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s payout ratio is 47.58%.

ARR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $19.00) on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ARMOUR Residential REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

