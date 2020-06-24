Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $269,000 Stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,199 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,468,496 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,498,000 after buying an additional 277,072 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,329,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,521,000 after buying an additional 29,579 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,834,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,092 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 418,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,464,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,187,000 after acquiring an additional 143,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Allscripts Healthcare Solutions alerts:

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $211,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,376.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Farley sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $168,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 356,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,569.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDRX. Cfra decreased their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $12.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.06). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $416.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.