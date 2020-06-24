Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 15,905 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,762 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,905 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 268.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 279,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 203,755 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,784,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 950,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,242 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRST opened at $6.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $584.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.22. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TrustCo Bank Corp NY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $393,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,472.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lisa M. Lucarelli bought 4,100 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,789.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,426.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 112,926 shares of company stock valued at $667,055 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

