St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JOE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in St. Joe by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 37,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in St. Joe by 69.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 11.4% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JOE opened at $19.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.30. St. Joe Co has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 0.98.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $18.60 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet lowered St. Joe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th.

St. Joe Company Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

