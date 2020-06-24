Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Dana were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dana by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,997,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $127,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,436 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Dana by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,275,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,201,000 after buying an additional 185,279 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Dana by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,909,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,345,000 after buying an additional 287,273 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dana by 174.9% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,939,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,767,000 after buying an additional 2,506,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dana by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,358 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 521,039 shares in the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Dana from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dana in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Dana Inc has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $20.71. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.17. Dana had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 1.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dana Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

