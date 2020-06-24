Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $274,000 Position in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Sleep Number were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in Sleep Number by 169.8% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Sleep Number by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in Sleep Number by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sleep Number by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

SNBR has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Sleep Number from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other Sleep Number news, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $85,753.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SNBR opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.19 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sleep Number Corp will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

