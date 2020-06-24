Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Boosts Stock Position in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,029 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Yelp were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YELP. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,628 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yelp by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in Yelp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 18,507 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Yelp by 1.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 42,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yelp by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,703 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 2,635 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $54,834.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 146,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laurence Wilson sold 1,179 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total value of $25,124.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 179,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,831,175.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,126 shares of company stock worth $215,751 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

YELP opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp Inc has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 75.85 and a beta of 1.49.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The local business review company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Yelp had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YELP shares. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Yelp from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Yelp from $44.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.38.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

