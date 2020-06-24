ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of ScanSource worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in ScanSource in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in ScanSource by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ScanSource by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $23.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $580.93 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.29. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.78 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $872.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.85 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of ScanSource from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in North America, Latin America, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security (WW Barcode, Networking & Security); and Worldwide Communications & Services (WW Communications & Services).

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC).

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.