Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 6,990 Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) by 48.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,430 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Griffon were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Griffon by 275.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 51,339 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Griffon by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 48,716 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon in the 1st quarter worth about $676,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Griffon by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Griffon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,776.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFF shares. ValuEngine downgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of GFF stock opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.30 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 2.19. Griffon Co. has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $566.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 11.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

Griffon Profile

Griffon Corp. is a management and holding company, which engages in the direction and assistance to its subsidiaries. It operates through the Home and Building Products, and Defense Electronics segments. The Home and Building Products segment consists of two companies, which manufactures branded consumer and professional tools, landscaping products, and outdoor lifestyle solutions; and sells residential,and commercial garage doors.

