Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7,865.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Boyd Gaming by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $2,369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 285,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,763,447.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Union Gaming Research downgraded Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

BYD stock opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.23. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

