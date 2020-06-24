Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Stake in HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of HomeStreet Inc (NASDAQ:HMST) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of HomeStreet worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 23.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $61,877.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,745.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $78,615.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,488.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

HMST opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98. HomeStreet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average is $27.34. The stock has a market cap of $563.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.01.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HomeStreet Inc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley decreased their target price on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.