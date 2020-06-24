Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 12,900 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.05% of Harsco worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harsco in the first quarter valued at $13,955,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,926,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in Harsco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,363,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Harsco by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,259,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 472,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Harsco by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,313,000 after purchasing an additional 345,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSC stock opened at $13.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.22 million, a P/E ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.62. Harsco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Harsco had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harsco Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HSC. Zacks Investment Research raised Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Harsco in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Harsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Harsco from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Harsco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.80.

In other news, Director Carolann I. Haznedar acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.93 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,444 shares in the company, valued at $98,680.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar M. Purvis, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.30 per share, with a total value of $83,700.00. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

