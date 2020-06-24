Wellington Management Group LLP Trims Stock Holdings in NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services Corp (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 183,000 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 1.63% of NEWTEK Business Services worth $4,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in NEWTEK Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NEWTEK Business Services by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEWT. BidaskClub cut shares of NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NEWTEK Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded NEWTEK Business Services from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on shares of NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NEWTEK Business Services stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. NEWTEK Business Services Corp has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.27.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). NEWTEK Business Services had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NEWTEK Business Services Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.40%. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

About NEWTEK Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

