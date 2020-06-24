Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 384,472 Shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,557,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384,472 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.44% of BGC Partners worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BGCP. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 133.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. FCG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BGC Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 50.79% of the company’s stock.

Get BGC Partners alerts:

NASDAQ BGCP opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 280.28 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.19. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $6.14.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. BGC Partners had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 42.22%. The business had revenue of $603.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

BGCP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for BGC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BGC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.