Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 31,054 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,054 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of PG&E worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of PG&E by 280.8% during the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 553.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 1,272.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PG&E by 24.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200 day moving average is $12.04. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $24.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCG. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.95.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

