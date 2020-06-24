Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,706 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Stepan worth $3,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Stepan by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 381,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,050,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stepan by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Stepan by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Stepan by 134.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,415,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,176,000 after purchasing an additional 811,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Stepan by 23.9% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. CL King started coverage on Stepan in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Stepan from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Stepan stock opened at $91.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.98. Stepan has a 52 week low of $69.33 and a 52 week high of $105.87.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.26. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $449.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stepan will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.48%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Wehmer sold 1,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.43, for a total transaction of $110,527.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $90.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,126 shares of company stock worth $101,896 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

