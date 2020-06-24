Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,883 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.23% of Evertec worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Evertec by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,918,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after acquiring an additional 80,595 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 4.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,768,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,187,000 after purchasing an additional 76,396 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Evertec by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,188,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,469,000 after acquiring an additional 208,276 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Evertec by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,172,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after acquiring an additional 247,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Evertec during the 4th quarter worth about $39,236,000. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVTC opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.03. Evertec Inc has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $37.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Evertec had a return on equity of 51.05% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $121.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.11 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Evertec Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Evertec from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evertec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Evertec from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Evertec presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

