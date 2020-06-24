Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Reduces Stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company Inc (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 24.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 211,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,806 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 773.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter.

ACHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.30.

ACHC stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Acadia Healthcare Company Inc has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.06 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.36.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $782.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare Company Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 122,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $3,198,432.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,754.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

