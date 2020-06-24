Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.83 Million Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 28.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,267,317 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 908,833 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $3,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 302,249 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 153,789 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 95.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 25,210 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 374.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,282,792 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,553 shares during the period.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SWN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.88.

Shares of SWN opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. Southwestern Energy has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 47.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $592.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Southwestern Energy will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Featured Story: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.