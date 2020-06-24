Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Trims Stake in Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,102 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $3,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Roku by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 59.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Roku news, Director Mai Fyfield sold 306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.86, for a total transaction of $38,207.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $38,207.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $2,917,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,968,625.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 187,433 shares of company stock valued at $20,335,197 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Roku in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Roku from $86.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.20.

Shares of ROKU opened at $127.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.32 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.80. Roku Inc has a 52 week low of $58.22 and a 52 week high of $176.55.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $320.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.23 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roku Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 27.1 million active accounts.

