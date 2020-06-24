Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) Stock Position Increased by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,453 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Paylocity worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Paylocity by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,746 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.41, for a total transaction of $60,705.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael R. Haske sold 15,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,422,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,720,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,244 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTY opened at $146.33 on Wednesday. Paylocity Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.98 and a fifty-two week high of $150.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $171.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Paylocity from $125.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Paylocity from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paylocity from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Paylocity from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.13.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

