Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $3.86 Million Stock Holdings in WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264,332 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 57,623 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.30% of WPX Energy worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in WPX Energy by 241.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in WPX Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPX opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.77, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.33. WPX Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $1.94 and a twelve month high of $14.43.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.59 million. WPX Energy had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 289.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WPX Energy Inc will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WPX has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of WPX Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

WPX Energy Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

