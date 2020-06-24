Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 31,353 Shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,353 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.74% of SpartanNash worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in SpartanNash by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,745 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,715 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of SpartanNash from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Shares of SpartanNash stock opened at $18.71 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $674.71 million, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. SpartanNash Co has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $22.80.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. SpartanNash’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SpartanNash Co will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.192 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 70.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN).

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.