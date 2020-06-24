Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,978 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Korn Ferry worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 12,091.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,567 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,301,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth approximately $8,922,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,360,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,701,000 after purchasing an additional 284,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 350,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,843,000 after purchasing an additional 176,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $21.45 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.45.

KFY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Korn Ferry from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.60.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

