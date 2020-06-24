Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Lowers Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lowered its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,059 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.20% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WRE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 87.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 88.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 22.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

WRE stock opened at $22.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.36). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.89% and a return on equity of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $76.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Profile

Washington REIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington DC market. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. Our portfolio of 48 properties includes approximately 6.1 million square feet of commercial space and 4,268 multifamily apartment units.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.