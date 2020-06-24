JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Quantum Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $159,000.

CMF opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.00 and a 12-month high of $63.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.22.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

