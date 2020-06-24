RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,559,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in RR Donnelley & Sons by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine cut RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th.

NYSE RRD opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $4.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.54.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

