JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 550 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $159,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

CMF stock opened at $62.15 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.00 and a 12 month high of $63.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.22.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.