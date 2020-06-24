JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.50 Million Stake in RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 185,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.19% of RR Donnelley & Sons worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RR Donnelley & Sons by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RR Donnelley & Sons alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut RR Donnelley & Sons from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RRD opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.54. RR Donnelley & Sons Co has a 1-year low of $0.72 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.17.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Equities research analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons Co will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About RR Donnelley & Sons

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications provider, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Business Services and Marketing Solutions segments. The Business Services segment offers commercial printing products and branded materials, including manuals, publications, brochures, business cards, flyers, post cards, posters, and promotional items; and specialized transportation and distribution services.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RR Donnelley & Sons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.