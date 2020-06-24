Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,972 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.10% of Insperity worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Insperity in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Insperity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Insperity by 177.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Insperity in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $64.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. Insperity Inc has a 12-month low of $22.59 and a 12-month high of $144.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.02.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Insperity’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $68,978.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSP. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. TheStreet cut Insperity from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insperity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.20.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

