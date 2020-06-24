JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,436 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,645 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in News were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in News by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,610,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 133,475 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in News by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in News by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 434.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

In related news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 11,433 shares of News stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $151,601.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,203.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWS. ValuEngine raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day moving average of $12.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.49. News Corp has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.39.

News (NASDAQ:NWS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter. News had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a positive return on equity of 1.96%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.