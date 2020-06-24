JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) by 1,059.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.89% of KVH Industries worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KVH Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,238,391 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,678,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,129,498 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,572,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 318,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 19,342 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,439 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 76,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on KVHI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KVH Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of KVH Industries from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of KVH Industries in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KVH Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.45.

In other news, SVP Felise Feingold sold 3,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $33,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,473.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Brent C. Bruun sold 3,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $35,480.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,809.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,168 shares of company stock valued at $329,634 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KVHI opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.73. KVH Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.64.

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.51 million. KVH Industries had a net margin of 21.03% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts predict that KVH Industries, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About KVH Industries

KVH Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers mobile satellite TV and communications products; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.