Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,444 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.11% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 4.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at $3,444,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth about $231,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adtalem Global Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $51.79.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $271.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Adtalem Global Education’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

