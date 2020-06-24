State Street Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

State Street Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,565 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 9,906 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,409 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 98.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SMBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $23.43 on Wednesday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $214.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 23.14% and a return on equity of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Martin Weishaar purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $52,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,094. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Greg A. Steffens acquired 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.46 per share, for a total transaction of $25,402.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 212,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,773,491.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 5,331 shares of company stock valued at $126,880. Insiders own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

