State Street Corp Sells 33,443 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

State Street Corp trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 40.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,443 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 492.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.11 and a 200-day moving average of $105.94. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $130.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

