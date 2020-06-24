State Street Corp Has $4.07 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 40.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,472,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,319 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,994,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,561,000 after acquiring an additional 494,468 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,724,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,489,000 after acquiring an additional 279,790 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,011,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,635,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,356,000 after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter.

IWN opened at $96.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $130.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.94.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

