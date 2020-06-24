State Street Corp Has $4.13 Million Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.66% of Willdan Group worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WLDN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 39.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,715 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Willdan Group by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLDN. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.78, for a total value of $306,607.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,621,001.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stacy B. Mclaughlin sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total transaction of $111,414.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,623.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 102,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,609. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WLDN stock opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $271.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

