State Street Corp Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.66% of Willdan Group worth $4,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLDN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Willdan Group by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Willdan Group by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Willdan Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Willdan Group by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Willdan Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219 shares in the last quarter. 76.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Willdan Group news, COO Daniel Chow sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $113,648.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.49, for a total transaction of $88,416.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,609. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

WLDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Willdan Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub raised shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $45.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ WLDN opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $271.56 million, a P/E ratio of -92.31 and a beta of 1.34. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.92 and a 1 year high of $39.96.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.18). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.34%. The company had revenue of $106.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.54 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willdan Group Profile

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

