SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 17.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 140,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $4,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,760.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 688,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 651,301 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 172,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 994,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,360,000 after acquiring an additional 51,905 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $954,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.31. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12 month low of $24.29 and a 12 month high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

