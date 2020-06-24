State Street Corp Boosts Stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.31% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FEZ. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 6,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 34,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.31. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.29 and a twelve month high of $41.27.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

