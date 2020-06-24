State Street Corp Buys 150,442 Shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 650,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,442 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.84% of Great Ajax worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Great Ajax by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AJX shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Great Ajax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.60 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Great Ajax Corp has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $15.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200-day moving average is $11.36.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 43.43% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax Corp will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

