State Street Corp Trims Stake in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF)

State Street Corp reduced its position in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 195,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 1.50% of Summit Financial Group worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 18,521 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,156,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 342.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Summit Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Financial Group alerts:

Summit Financial Group stock opened at $15.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.53. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.48 and a 1-year high of $27.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.98.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $25.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 22.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine cut Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Summit Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.