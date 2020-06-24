State Street Corp Acquires 60,764 Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 469,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.58% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 66.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CNCE opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 11.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.36 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $343.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 60.38% and a negative net margin of 97,236.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.02 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub raised Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

