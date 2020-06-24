State Street Corp Has $4.15 Million Holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 469,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.58% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $2,939,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 246,806 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 148,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 68,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.52 on Wednesday. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $13.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.87, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 97,236.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.38%. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CNCE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; CTP-730, a deuterated analog of apremilast that has completed the Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386, a once-nightly oxybate product; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

