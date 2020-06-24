State Street Corp Increases Holdings in Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY)

State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 196,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,011 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Progyny were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,592,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,372,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,245,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,961,000. Finally, Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 8,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $188,711.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,302,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 6,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $166,772.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,247.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,851,468 shares of company stock worth $123,707,052. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. Progyny Inc has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $36.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 228.00.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.81 million. The business’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.86.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

