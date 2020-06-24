Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 0.23% of Progyny worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGNY. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 228.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.44. Progyny Inc has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $81.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.81 million. The company’s revenue was up 71.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Progyny Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.86.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 8,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $188,711.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,302,221.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 67,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $1,527,800.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,851,468 shares of company stock worth $123,707,052. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

