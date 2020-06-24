State Street Corp Boosts Position in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 28.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,003 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Park-Ohio by 21.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 35,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 12.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Park-Ohio by 8.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its position in Park-Ohio by 125.9% during the first quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 14,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Park-Ohio by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 626,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

PKOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Sidoti reduced their price target on Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.78 and a 52-week high of $36.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $197.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.53 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Analysts anticipate that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park-Ohio news, CFO Patrick W. Fogarty bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,139. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

