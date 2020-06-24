State Street Corp Grows Position in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.77% of RGC Resources worth $4,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RGCO. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in RGC Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 50.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,151 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 15,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 31.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,583 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 2,500 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders purchased a total of 2,936 shares of company stock valued at $69,545 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RGCO opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $198.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.42. RGC Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 17.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

