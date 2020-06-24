State Street Corp Raises Position in RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 1.77% of RGC Resources worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in RGC Resources by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 425,334 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 40.4% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 186,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,385,000 after buying an additional 53,555 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $3,456,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 71.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,499 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 41,027 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RGC Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th.

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III bought 2,500 shares of RGC Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.50 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,793.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 2,936 shares of company stock valued at $69,545 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.90 million, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of -0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.75. RGC Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $22.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. RGC Resources had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 17.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that RGC Resources Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%.

RGC Resources Company Profile

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,141 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

